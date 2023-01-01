By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer.

The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the tiebreaker over Green Bay. However, the Packers now control their own playoff destiny.

All the Packers need to do to make the postseason is defeat the Minnesota Vikings and Lions in Week 17 and 18 respectively, as Ryan Wood of USA Today points out.

The last time Green Bay faced Minnesota, the Vikings came away with a 23-7 victory. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for just 195 yards and threw an interception.

However, the Packers are a much different team in Week 17. Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak. They have officially turned their season around and now have the opportunity to determine their own playoff chances.

Of course, beating the Vikings will be no easy task. Minnesota is 12-3 on the year and have won four of their last five games. They rank 12th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 354.5 yards per game.

If the Packers do get past the Vikings, they’ll face the Lions in Week 18. That’ll be a must-win game for both teams as the one who comes out victorious will likely be playoff bound. In Green Bay and Detroit’s first game of the season, the Lions won 15-9.

The Packers still have some work to do to make the postseason. But at least they control their own destiny. Whether Green Bay reached the postseason or not now solely relies on the shoulders of Rodgers and the Packers.