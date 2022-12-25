By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It was a game the Green Bay Packers had to have if they wanted to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it seemed a long shot at best for Jaire Alexander and his defensive teammates. However, when the Packers intercepted 3 Tua Tagovailoa passes on 3 consecutive possessions, Green Bay was able to come away with a 26-20 victory.

Jaire Alexander just gave an electric post game interview about the Tua interception pic.twitter.com/hp8GVEEwHE — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) December 25, 2022

Alexander delivered the first of those 3 picks with the score tied at 20-20 early in the 4th quarter. That play came right after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been intercepted in the end zone, giving the Dolphins possession on their 0wn 20. The alert Alexander was able react quickly to a pass intended for Tyreek Hill and return it 23 yards to the Miami 14-yard line.

An excited Alexander explained that when he saw how fast Hill was moving, he backed off to prevent a big play. Then he saw the pass, he made the catch, and took it as far as he could go.

While the Packers could not take advantage of the turnover and score a touchdown, veteran placekicker Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal and gave the Packers a 23-20 lead that would not be headed.

DeVondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas followed with interceptions on the Dolphins’ ensuing possessions, and that allowed the Packers to win their third game in a row and improve to 7-8 on the season.

The Green Bay defense had been burned for big plays in the first half by Jaylen Waddle and Hill, but the unit tightened up considerably in the second half. Jaire Alexander and the Packers shut out the Dolphins in the final 30 minutes.

The Packers close the regular season with home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.