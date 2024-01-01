This isn't promising for the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers moved to 8-8 and helped their playoff chances even more with a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. One pleasant surprise was rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed, who had six receptions for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

However, Reed left the game due to an injury, and the Packers got an update on his status on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Packers WR Jayden Reed, who left yesterday's game after two impressive TDs, will have further tests on his ribs today after negative X-Rays, sources say. He's pretty sore, and safe to say his status for Week 18 is in doubt.'

Reed stepped up at the perfect time with both Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks injured and missing the game for the Packers, so it was tough to see him leave early with an injury. In another surprising twist, Bo Melton exploded out of nowhere with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Reed now has 60 receptions for 681 yards and eight scores, and the second-round draft choice out of Michigan State has become a key part of this Green Bay passing attack.

The Packers are tied for the 7th playoff spot with the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, and all of them have identical 8-8 marks as they approach the final weekend of the regular season. The Packers face the Chicago Bears in a must-win game, but not having Reed available would be a tough blow for Jordan Love and this offense with playoff hopes in mind.