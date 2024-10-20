The Green Bay Packers won 24-22 against the Houston Texans in Week 7 to move to 5-2 on the season. And while Packers QB Jordan Love threw for over 200 yards with a 72% completion rate and three touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions that helped keep the Texans in the game. Packers fans know all about QBs who throw a lot of touchdowns and also a lot of interceptions, but head coach Matt LaFleur says he doesn't like when Love gets compared to Hall of Farmer Brett Favre.

“‘Hopefully we can put him in better positions so he's not throwing picks so all you talking heads out there can ease on the Brett Favre comparisons.' LaFleur when asked if they can essentially coach the Favre out of Love,” LaFleur said after the game, per Packers insider Aaron Nagler reported Sunday.

As all Packers fans are familiar with, Favre is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He is also arguably the biggest “gun-slinger,” a QB who takes massive risks, for better or worse, and was never afraid to try and make the home run play. Because of that, Favre is fourth in the NFL all-time in passing yards (71,838) and passing touchdowns (508) but also first in interceptions (336).

Love, with 5,896 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, and 20 INTs coming into the Packers' Week 7 game, has a long way to go until he's anywhere near Favre in any of those categories. Still, his 15 TD to eight INT ratio this season could be better.

Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur, and the Packers gained ground in Week 7

The Packers Week 7 win over the Texans wasn't pretty at times, but Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, and the rest of the Packers ultimately won a crucial game and gained ground in the NFC North, the best division in football in 2024.

This W takes the Packers to 5-2 on the season and just a half-game back of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings who have both had their byes already. Both those teams moved to 5-1 on the season with the Lions' Week 7 win over the Vikings. However, the Packers also have to watch their flank as the 4-2 Chicago Bears are just a half-game behind them.

At this rate, there is a chance that all four teams in the NFC North could make the playoffs this season. This has never happened in the post-1970 modern history of the NFL.