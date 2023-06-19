Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers fans were at each others throats on Father's Day thanks to Jordan Love. A clip of him saying happy Father's Day to Bears fans went viral on social media, but he made sure to take to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023

It sounds like Jordan Love had no negative intent with the video, although that is irrelevant to Bears and Packers fans. Anything to stoke the rivalry is fair game and with a huge season ahead, both fanbases are looking for any sort of upper hand.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This year will be a very interesting installment of the rivalry between the Bears and the Packers. The departure of Aaron Rodgers to go along with a new QB rivalry between Justin Fields and Jordan Love will have both Bears and Packers fans clamoring for rivalry hierarchy before the season begins. This is the first time in a long time that there really is no telling who will have the upper hand.

The Bears are looking to be competitive for the first time since their 2018 NFC North winning season, while the Packers are in a world of uncertainty after so many years with Rodgers at the helm. Regardless of where both teams stand, the expectations on both teams' quarterbacks are pretty high going into the season.

For Jordan Love, he is trying to fill some big shoes in a long line of Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Green Bay. Whether he succeeds or not, Packers fans will at least be happy he is buying into the rivalry with the Bears.