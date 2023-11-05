Christian Watson of the Packers left Sunday's game against the Rams with chest and back injuries while also being evaluated for a concussion.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson left Sunday's 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to a chest injury, a back injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion, according to the team's announcement.

It has not been an ideal season for Christian Watson so far, as he missed two of the first three games of the season due to injury. Now, with the two injuries and a potential concussion that Watson is dealing with, it seems that he could be on the way toward missing more time this year.

Watson did not speak to reporters after the game since he is in concussion protocol, but was in good spirits and told a teammate he was good, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers moved to 3-5 on the season with the win over the Rams, but the offense did not light up the scoreboard. Green Bay's defense was huge against a Rams offense that did not have Matthew Stafford.

Next week, the Packers will be traveling on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be another low-scoring matchup, and the Packers could get back into the wild card hunt in a weak NFC at 4-5 with a win over the Steelers.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report for Watson's status this week. The first order of priority will be clearing concussion protocol, if he indeed has one. After that, a chest and back injury could be serious, and there is no telling how long he will be out.

Regardless of Watson's status, the team needs quarterback Jordan Love to put things together. Watson should help Jordan Love, but the team might have to deal with the wide receiver's absence.