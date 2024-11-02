The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a huge NFC North matchup in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, as both teams will be looking to take control of the division by picking up a win in this contest. However, before the game gets underway, the Packers need to figure out whether or not star quarterback Jordan Love will be under center for this one.

Love picked up a groin injury in the Packers Week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing his status for this huge matchup in doubt. However, he practiced in a limited capacity on both Thursday and Friday, and with no setbacks being suffered, it sounds like he's expected to give it a go against the Lions in Week 9.

Packers get huge Jordan Love boost for pivotal Lions contest

This is a huge update for the Packers, as they were facing the possibility of having to turn to Malik Willis in this huge matchup with the Lions. While Willis has largely held his own while filling in for Love this season, the difference between having him on the field and having Love on the field is pretty massive, especially when considering how Green Bay is going up against arguably the best team in the league in Detroit.

In order to keep up with the Lions, the Packers are going to need Love playing his best football, and he should have his full complement of playmakers at his disposal for this one. If Love and the rest of the offense are firing on all cylinders, they will have a great shot to pull off an upset against Detroit, which could end up having huge repercussions as the NFC playoff picture begins to sort itself out. Of course, it will be worth checking in on Love before kickoff, but it seems like he's good to go, which is a huge win for the Packers ahead of this game.