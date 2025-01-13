The Green Bay Packers could not get the job done as road warriors in the playoffs this season. Green Bay suffered a brutal loss on Sunday, falling 22-10 against Philadelphia during the Wild Card round. The Packers could not replicate what they did in 2023, demolishing the Cowboys at home during Wild Card weekend.

Packers QB Jordan Love was asked about the difference between how last season and this season ended. The reporter described it as finishing the 2023 season on an upswing and finishing the 2024 season trending down late in the year.

Love did not agree with that characterization of the 2024 season.

“It’s tough to say right now,” Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “I don’t know if I’d say it’s pointing down.”

Love may not agree with the description, but it is certainly fair to say that the Packers backed into the playoffs. Green Bay lost three of their last five regular season games, all of which were against NFC North rivals. Their blowout win against the Saints is misleading as well, considering how wounded that team was, resulting in Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback.

By comparison, the 2023 Packers finished the regular season with three wins in their final five games. All three came in the final weeks of the regular season, leading directly into the playoffs.

The season may have ended poorly, but the arrow for the Packers is pointing up looking into the future.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur shares immediate reaction to Wild Card loss against Eagles

Naturally, Jordan Love is not the only person on the Packers who was devastated by Sunday's loss.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared his immediate reaction to losing in the Wild Card round with reporters after the game.

“It's never easy when it ends like this. Give Philly all the credit. They certainly were the better team tonight,” Matt LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

The Eagles dominated the Packers from the very beginning of the game. Green Bay received the opening kick off and immediately fumbled the ball to Philadelphia. The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown as a result, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

LaFleur pointed to Philadelphia's home-field advantage as one reason why they won the game.

“It just goes back to show you the importance of getting these home-field games,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “We have a really tough division, and I'm hoping our guys use that as fuel this offseason to dig a little deeper.”

LaFleur is referring to the incredibly competitive nature of the NFC North during the 2024 season. It was certainly an odd year, where the Packers finished third in the division despite finishing with an 11-6 record. Detroit won the division with 15 wins with Minnesota hot on their heels with 14 wins.

Now the Packers enter the offseason and will attempt to improve their team before the start of the 2025 season this fall.