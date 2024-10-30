While Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a positive update after a scary groin injury on Sunday, Wednesday's practice removed any optimism. He was spotted on an exercise bike during the team stretch and didn't go outside with those practicing. Also, Josh Jacobs, Jaire Alexander, and Evan Williams didn't participate, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN on X.



Love had an MCL sprain during Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He's only played in six games this season, and could likely miss more with this groin injury. While his injury report won't be finalized until Sunday, there's no cause for concern. There's one silver lining though with Love's injury. The transformation of backup quarterback, Malik Willis.

The Packers will be fine if Jordan Love is still injured

The Packers coaches were ‘blown away' by Willis, following Love's exit in Week 8. In his two starts, he's led Green Bay to a 2-0 record, throwing for a combined 324 passing yards, and two touchdowns. Also, he has 114 rushing yards, and a touchdown in that span.



Willis's command of the offense can allow Green Bay to be patient with Love. Although his injury is deemed as ‘minor', the Packers have a bye-week following Week 9. They might play it safe with their franchise quarterback. In the meantime, head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich could promote different schemes.

Regardless, Love is still the franchise's No. 1 quarterback, through and through. However, it never hurts to have a backup who can match close to the production of their star. With Willis, he's more mobile than Love, so there can be more run-pass options, designed handoffs, among other play calls LaFleur has up his sleeves.



When Love is fully healthy, utilizing both quarterbacks could prove pivotal as they poise for another playoff run. This might be the perfect time to see what's possible with potentially both Willis and Love taking turns running the offense.