The Green Bay Packers managed to pick up their first win of the 2024 campaign in Week 2, despite the fact they were pretty banged up heading into the game. They didn't have their star quarterback in Jordan Love under center, and while Jayden Reed managed to take the field, he was dealing with calf and shin injuries that resulted in him being questionable for the game.

All eyes have been on Love since he suffered an MCL sprain back in Week 1, and while he practiced on Wednesday, the same wasn't true for Reed, who missed the session. However, Reed was on the field on Thursday, as was Love, indicating that both of these guys will have a shot to suit up for Green Bay in their Week 3 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

Jordan Love, Jayden Reed hoping to play for Packers in Week 3

Fans have been paying close attention to both Love and Reed's injury statuses, as the team would benefit greatly from having them both in action in Week 3. Reed likely was receiving a maintenance day on Wednesday, while Love is continuing to ramp up his activity after he missed practice all of last week, and was initially expected to miss three-to-six weeks due to his MCL sprain.

The Packers still have one more day of practice on Friday, so it will once again be worth keeping close tabs on both Love and Reed to see whether or not they are able to take the field. Considering how he played in Week 2, Reed seems more likely than Love to suit up right now, but the quarterback appears to be making a serious push to play against the Titans. Chances are they can beat the Titans without him, but Green Bay would rather not take any chances, and it will be interesting to see if both Love and Reed end up playing in Week 3.