The Green Bay Packers were dealt a pretty big blow when their star quarterback Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And yet, they didn't let that stop them from picking up a win in Week 2 over the Indianapolis Colts, with Malik Willis filling in under center for Love.

It's clear, though, that the Packers would love to get Love back on the field as soon as possible. The good news for Green Bay is that Love returned to the practice field in a limited capacity on Wednesday, and while his initial injury timeline was set at three-to-six weeks, the latest reports seem to indicate that he actually has a shot of playing in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jordan Love eyes shocking return to action for Packers

The Packers refused to prematurely rule Love out for their Week 2 contest against the Colts, and while he never seemed to be a serious candidate to play in that game, it was clear that he was ahead of schedule. And now, it could potentially lead to him making a triumphant return to the field just over two weeks after he suffered this injury.

Given how early it is into the 2024 campaign, there's little reason for Green Bay to rush Love back into action. If he's ready to go, though, they aren't going to stop him from taking the field. The Packers have some big aspirations for this season, and the more time Love spends on the field, the better their chances are of reaching those goals.

If Love ends up being unable to make this shocking return, Willis would get the start in Week 3 against the team that traded him to the Packers just a few months ago. While Green Bay largely leaned on Josh Jacobs throughout the day against the Colts, Willis had a solid day under center in his first start for his new team (12/14, 122 YDS, 1 TD, 6 CAR, 41 YDS), and it was enough to lead them to their first victory of the season.

There are still several hurdles Love has to clear in his quest to play against the Titans, and even then, it's still labeled as a 50-50 shot for him to actually take the field. Just the fact that he has a chance is encouraging, though, and given this recent development, it looks like Love's status is worth keeping a close eye on over the next couple of days.