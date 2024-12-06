Green Bay Packers fans do not know what version of Jordan Love they are going to see in action from week to week, and one of the reasons why is because the team does not have a clear No. 1 pass-catcher. Case in point, its leading wide receiver did not even have a catch in a bitter 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Jayden Reed, much to the dismay of Cheeseheads and fantasy football managers, garnered only one target from his quarterback. The invisible showing comes in arguably the Packers' biggest game of the regular season, forcing fans to accept the harsh reality that the 24-year-old cannot yet be viewed as a true upper-echelon talent.

Reed has posted 44 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns this season. He tallied just under 140 yards in two separate games and 113 in another, but he has been held to less than 80 in every other week. The erratic wideout seemingly has the ability to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he is still lacking the necessary consistency to attain that status.

As is commonplace among the NFL social media community, fans bemoaned the quiet outing.

Fans feast on Packers WR Jayden Reed

“1 target, 0 handoffs for Jayden Reed deserves criminal investigation – especially with Romeo Doubs out of the lineup,” Ken- Packers Cap posted on X. “Jayden Reed still trying to find the stadium for tonight's game,” fantasy football podcaster Andy Holloway said.

Other people speculated that there could be more to the non-existent output, especially since fellow receiver Romeo Doubs was sidelined with a concussion. “Was it something Jayden Reed said?” Ian Hartitz asked.

There is of course another element to the former Michigan State star's underachievement. He inadvertently cost many people some money while also drawing the ire of the fantasy football world. “Jayden Reed managers.. this is a safe space,” FantasyPros said. “If anyone finds Jayden Reed, please return him to the Packers,” The Stockadile Hunter posted, along with an accompanying “missing” poster with the player's face on it. “My fantasy team needs him.”

Reed would be wise to not visit the internet for a bit. He does not need to burden himself with the public's disappointment and wrath. His main focus should be coming together with Jordan Love and the coaching staff to figure out he can get himself more involved in the offense on a regular basis. The Packers' postseason ceiling might hinge on how high his own reaches.