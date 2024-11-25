After spending five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been a crucial leader ever since joining the team in free agency, and there's one main reason why. Following the Packers' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, Jacobs met with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews to discuss the first year with his new team.

When asked what the change of scenery has meant for his career, Jacobs sent a powerful message to both his teammates and Packers fans around the nation.

“[The Packers] believed in me,” Jacobs said. “They took a chance on me. So, every day I come in, and I try to pour everything that I've got into [this team]. I try to invest into my teammates, and I try to be a leader. Each day, you might have ups and downs, but I try to set the standard.”

Expand Tweet

Since Jacobs joined the Packers this year after five seasons with the Raiders, he's hit the ground running immediately.

And while Green Bay might be missing Aaron Jones, Jacobs appears to be fitting right in with his new team.

Josh Jacobs reviving career with Packers

In Jacobs' five seasons with the Raiders, their record was a combined 39-44. While that isn't the worst record, Jacobs came from a winning pedigree, entering the NFL after playing under Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide for three seasons.

So, to go from winning a National Championship in 2017 to playing in— and losing— one playoff game through five seasons can be a bit of an adjustment, and Jacobs had enough.

Now, after signing with the Packers in free agency last offseason, the 26-year-old's career appears to be revitalized. Through 10 games this season, Jacobs has rushed 176 times for 838 yards and four touchdowns, adding 23 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

For context, Jacobs has more rushing yards this season through 10 games than he did all of last year with the Raiders.

Oh, and along with his powerful message about being a leader for the Packers' organization, Jacobs addressed a rumor about his alleged trash talk on the field.

“There's a reason why I don't let y'all mic me up,” Jacobs said with a laugh. “Nothing I be saying can be put on TV for real.”

So, while Jacobs appears to be a great teammate to those wearing the same uniform as him, it could be a rough day for those in opposing threads on game day.