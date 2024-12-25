It's the season of giving, so why not treat your teammates to a little gift, right? That's exactly what Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs did, buying his entire offensive line custom-made pendants with their numbers.

We're not talking about just some normal pendants either- they're encrusted in diamonds. Take a look, via Eric Boynton:

Expand Tweet

Quite the gesture from Jacobs. After all, the Packers' O-line is a big reason the RB is having a massive year, providing him with great protection week in and week out.

Jacobs has been truly a phenomenal signing for Green Bay. He's fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,216. Jacobs is also tied for third with 13 rushing touchdowns. The former Alabama standout has run for 4.4 yards per carry and has played a massive part in his team's success.

The 26-year-old has found the end zone in six straight games and in two of those contests, Jacobs compiled three touchdowns apiece. He is dominating opposing defenses and has the Packers sitting fourth in the league in rushing yards.

Green Bay just clinched a playoff spot for the fifth time in the last six seasons with their 34-0 thrashing of the New Orleans Saints, making all sorts of history in the process on both sides of the ball. While they may not win the NFC North because of how fantastic the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are, the Packers will have a chance to beat the Vikings on Sunday.

That matchup will be a stiff test for Green Bay since Minnesota is enjoying an eight-game winning streak. They're also allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, which means Jacobs will have his work cut out for him. We'll see if he can keep up his brilliance in the Week 17 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.