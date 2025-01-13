Most Green Bay Packers players didn't play well in Sunday;s loss the the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the series of misfortune kicked off with cornerback Keisean Nixon. In an interview, he said he is ready to narrow his focus on the field, signaling a potential end to his dual role as a kick returner. Nixon, who transitioned to a full-time outside cornerback in the 2024 season, made it clear during a recent interview that he intends to prioritize his defensive responsibilities over returning kicks (per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith & Mike Florio).

“I want to be CB1,” Nixon told reporters on Monday. “CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is.”

Nixon, who signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Packers in 2024, played an expanded defensive role last season, moving from slot/nickel to starting as a primary outside cornerback. His performance earned praise and sparked hopes he could solidify himself as one of the team’s top defenders. However, Nixon also continued to handle kick-return duties, a role he now wants to leave behind.

“I’m kind of over it,” Nixon said regarding kick returning for the Packers. “I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”

Nixon’s comments come after a contentious moment in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where a controversial officiating decision left him frustrated. On the opening kickoff, Nixon fumbled the ball, leading to a pivotal Eagles score just three plays later. Nixon, however, believes the officials made two critical errors on the play.

“I got the ball back for sure, and then it should’ve been targeting, helmet to helmet,” Nixon said. “I’ve never been hit that hard.”

Replay footage appeared to support Nixon’s claim, showing him regaining possession of the ball before being stripped after the play was dead. Despite this, the officials ruled in favor of the Eagles. Nixon also pointed out what he believed to be an illegal hit by Eagles player Oren Burks, which contributed to the fumble. Helmet-to-helmet hits are not reviewable during the game, but the NFL is expected to evaluate Burks’ actions for potential disciplinary action.

Nixon’s frustration with the new kickoff rules further underscores his desire to move away from returning kicks. “I never liked the new kickoff rule,” Nixon said. “But however I got there, I’m done with it.”

While Nixon’s decision to focus on cornerback duties aligns with his ambitions, it raises questions about how the Packers will address their special teams moving forward. With two years remaining on his contract, Nixon has the opportunity to develop into a top-tier cornerback, potentially commanding a lucrative deal in the future.

As the Packers look to regroup after the Eagles' loss, Nixon’s evolving role will be a storyline to watch as the team navigates the remainder of the season. Whether or not the coaching staff supports his decision, Nixon’s focus on becoming “CB1” could mark a turning point in his career.