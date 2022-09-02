‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers

Green Bay Packers fans will absolutely love the latest update on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers recently revealed that he is enjoying life in Green Bay ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Packers reporter Kyle Malzhan.

“Life is great. I got Tom Clements back in the room. We’re having a blast,” Rodgers said.

Tom Clements is the Packers quarterback coach. Clements, who played his professional football in Canada, is seemingly well-liked by Aaron Rodgers and the team.

In previous seasons, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay was in question. But a recent extension is set to keep him on the team for the next few seasons and seeing him happy is a great sign for the Packers.

However, Aaron Rodgers called out the Packers youthful receiving core earlier in the preseason. But the QB offered encouragement on wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Friday.

“I’ll tell you what: Ever since the Saints practice, the first one, Sammy has been a different player,” said Rodgers. “He’s been super reliable. Every practice he’s made a bunch of plays. Today, made a bunch of plays again.”

Part of Rodgers’ joy may stem from the performance of Sammy Watkins. With Davante Adams out of the mix, the Packers are going to need every receiver on the roster to step up.

Green Bay features an all-around talented team. They have Super Bowl aspirations ahead of the 2022 season. With Aaron Rodgers in good spirits and leading the charge, the Packers will have an opportunity to bring home a championship this season.