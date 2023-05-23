Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jordan Love is set to take over for the Green Bay Packers this 2023, but head coach Matt LaFleur admits there’s a lot of work that their young QB needs to do before he’s fully ready for the big stage.

LaFleur shared as much when asked about how Love has performed so far two days into the Packers’ organized team activities (OTAs). While LaFleur noted that he has seen a lot of good things from the signal-caller, it has been far from perfect.

“A lot of good things and a lot to clean up,” LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The Packers coach also noted that that they have yet “to see what everybody else around him can do, too.”

Of course it isn’t a surprise that Jordan Love has some issues that he needs to address. After spending two seasons behind Aaron Rodgers, he didn’t really get a lot of chances to play. He has suited up in just 10 games so far in his career, all while starting just once.

Now that he’s set to enter the 2023 season as QB1, it’s only natural for him to encounter some growing pains. It’ll be extra difficult considering that there’s more pressure on him as well.

For what it’s worth, the Packers have been tempering expectations on Love in his first year as QB1 ever since moving on from Rodgers. The team remains confident about Love’s ability to lead the team, but they know very well that he’s “not gonna be able to step out on the field and immediately light this up,” per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Hopefully, though, we see a better Love when the 2023 offseason officially starts.