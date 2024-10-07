Jordan Love had to overcome some adversity when the Green Bay Packers faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, as he threw a bad pass that ended up turning into a pick-six. That didn't affect Love, as he threw two touchdowns after that and led the Packers to a win.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke on Love's resilience and mentioned that he has superpowers.

“That’s the mindset you have to have whether it’s in football or in life. There are gonna be somethings that happen to you that are out of your control, and the only thing you can control is how you respond to everything,” LaFleur said. “Specifically with Jordan, I think that’s one of his superpowers. We’ve seen it since the day he got drafted. He just doesn’t blink when the pressure comes. Last year was pretty indicative of that.”

Running back Josh Jacobs, who finished the game with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, also gave his quarterback props after the game for bouncing back after the interception.

“No matter how much you get hit, no matter how things are going in the game, it's good to see a quarterback stay poised, that never has no quit in him,” Jacobs said. “You know, always feel like he can come back in any situation.

“We all believe in him. He's the guy. Just the things that he does. I'm definitely grateful. … He's a big reason why I even came.”

Love finished the game with 224 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Packers hold off Rams in Week 5 matchup

Jordan Love threw a crucial pick-six during the game that could've given the Rams some momentum, but he bounced back and led two scoring drives to give the Packers the win. After the game, Love spoke about the pick-six and being able to bounce back from adversity.

“The pick, it was a bad decision and it's tough but it’s all about how you respond and bounce back,” Love said. “There’s definitely a toughness and I think that’s our mindset. Keep fighting. It’s a four-quarter game. It’s not gonna be perfect. It’s never gonna be perfect.

“But it’s, ‘How do we respond to everything that happens?' Adversity is gonna happen in a game.”

The Packers will be going up against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, and it should be a battle between two young quarterbacks who are leading their teams.