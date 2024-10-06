The Green Bay Packers have split their first four games, suffering narrow defeats to the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in their two losses. The feeling among Packers supporters is that they have outstanding personnel — led by quarterback Jordan Love — and that there is the potential for a championship run this season.

However, there may be some reevaluation going on after Love threw one of the worst pick-6's in recent memory. With the scored tied 7-7 against the Los Angeles Rams and 2:02 to go before halftime, Love was under pressure deep in his own end zone. As linebacker Byron Young attempted to chase Love down in the end zone, the quarterback flipped the ball away in an underhand motion, hoping to avoid a safety and that the ball would get out of bounds for an incomplete pass.

Instead, Jaylen McCullough of the Rams caught the soft toss at the Green Bay 4 and waltzed into the end zone for a touchdown. It was a brutal play that gave the Rams a 14-7 lead, and there were numerous critics on X who offered their opinion on the play.

While the play gave the Rams a lead that they would take into the locker room at halftime, the Love and the Packers responded with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft in the third quarter.

Packers have demonstrated a balanced offense

While Love made a brutal error with the second-quarter pick-6, the Packers have demonstrated that they have the weapons on offense to compete at a high level.

Love suffered an MCL sprain in the season opener, but the Packers won two games with Malik Willis under center while the QB1 recovered from the injury. Going into Week 5, Love had completed 49 of 88 passes for 649 yards with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Running back Josh Jacobs has been solid in his first season with the Packers. The former Las Vegas Raider has gained 329 yards on 71 carries, giving him an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Through the early part of the season, speedy wideout Jayden Reed had been his top receiver with 17 catches for 336 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Packers are chasing the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0), Detroit Lions (3-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) in the tough NFC North. After facing the Rams, they have games coming up against the Cardinals and Texans at home and the Jaguars on the road. If they can take care of their business in the next three games, they will have huge divisional games against the Lions and Bears in Weeks 9 and 11 that could define their season.