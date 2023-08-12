The Green Bay Packers are ushering in a new era, as longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gone and youngster Jordan Love will be seizing the reins in the upcoming season. And with preseason in full swing, Love seems to be on his way to establishing himself as one of the brightest young QBs in the entire league — especially if his performance in the Packers' first preseason game, a 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, is a sign of things to come.

Nevertheless, head coach Matt LaFleur, as impressed as he was with Love's performance, prefers not to get ahead of himself, especially when the road ahead for a Packers push for the playoffs in the upcoming season looks as difficult as it is.

“All in all, I thought it was a good first performance. But it's very limited action,” LaFleur said, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation.

Given how young Jordan Love is, there are plenty of nuances to the quarterback gig that he has to learn for him to lead the Packers to where they want to be come season's end. But Matt LaFleur certainly believes that there is a lot for Love to learn from his preseason debut as the team's number one QB. In fact, the Packers head coach brought up instance in which Love failed to complete a downfield pass towards an open Luke Musgrave — a mistake that will cost them in the regular season if it persists.

“I'm sure he'd like to have the throw to (Luke) Musgrave back. But there's a lot to learn from. A lot of good came out of it,” LaFleur added.

In limited action, Jordan Love completed seven of his 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, looking like a natural as the leader of the Packers' offense, errant pass to Musgrave notwithstanding. He was calm with the ball, and he didn't seem like he was in a rush on any of his throws, completing most of his short passes with ease.

Only 24 years old, Love will have plenty of opportunity in the coming weeks to prove that the Packers won't be missing Aaron Rodgers.