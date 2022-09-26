Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers faced off on Sunday in what could have been the final matchup between these two icons. It wasn’t exactly the most thrilling spectacle, however, as the Green Bay Packers managed to squeeze out a 14-12 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and the Bucs did not go down without a fight, though. In their last drive of the game and with Tampa down seven points late in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers superstar quarterback brought out his bag of tricks to attempt one final push for his team. True enough, Brady led a 91-yard scoring drive as the Bucs came to within just two points of the Packers.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur knew it was coming. Throughout TB’s amazing drive, the Packers shot-caller was already telling his defensive coordinator to prepare for the inevitable (via Ryan Wood of USA TODAY):

“I kept telling Joe (Barry) get your best 2-point play ready,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur hit the nail on the head. He had little doubt that Brady was going to deliver for the Bucs, and he wasn’t wrong. Joe Barry did get his defense ready for Tampa’s two-point attempt after the touchdown to try and win the game, and fortunately for them, a costly error from the Buccaneers led to the Packers preventing them from tying the game at the death.

Tom Brady finished the game with 31-of-42 completed passes for 271 yards and one touchdown. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, went 19-of-25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns — and most importantly, a win against his arch-nemesis.