Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't commit to changing his defensive coordinator following a bad loss to Tampa Bay.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to think about changing the job status of his defensive coordinator right now. LaFleur shut down a question about a change at defensive coach following an embarrassing loss for Green Bay against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won the game 34-20 on Sunday.

“Now is not the time for that, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said when asked if he’s considered a change at defensive coordinator, per ESPN. Joe Barry is currently in that role for the Packers.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had the best game of his career Sunday against the Packers. Mayfield threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception. He also became the first road quarterback in history to have a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field, with a minimum of five attempts. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin also had his best game of the season, with 10 receptions for 155 yards, despite coming into the game nursing an injury.

Green Bay is now 6-8 on the season following the loss, and likely to miss the NFC playoffs for the second year in a row. The Packers' defense has had its struggles this year, but the unit has hit some even rougher waters recently. The defense gave up more than 300 yards in the last two games, which were both losses.

The Packers next play the lowly Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve. The team has to win out to even have a chance at a wild card spot in the NFC. The team is now on the outside looking in following the loss to Tampa Bay.