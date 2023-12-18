A brutal defensive performance for the Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield had an amazing day on offense in a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur got real on his team's defensive performance.

“They got after us quite a bit. Way too many explosive plays,” Matt LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. “… They found all the holes in the defense… they ripped us apart.”

Baker Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes in the game for 381 yards and four touchdowns. The Buccaneers had 421 yards on the day as well. It was about as good of an offensive performance as the Buccaneers could have hoped for in a crucial game on the road.

For the Buccaneers, it was a crucial win not only for the wild card, but in the NFC South as well. They are now 7-7 and hold the tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints for first place in the division.

It was another brutal loss for the Packers, who have now lost two straight against the New York Giants and the Buccaneers. They are now 6-8, and it will be an uphill climb for the team to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Green Bay finishes with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. All of those games are winnable, but the Packers will need to perform better on defense for that to be possible. It will be interesting to see if the Packers can win the last three games and see where the chips fall when it comes to the playoffs.