The Packers loses Isaiah McDuffie for the rest of Week 17.

The Green Bay Packers will have to finish Sunday night's crucial meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on the road without the help of linebacker Isaiah McDuffie on the field. McDuffie has been ruled out for the rest of the contest with a head injury, as announced by Green Bay via the team's X account.

“#Packers injury update: LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion) has been ruled out. ”

McDuffie absorbed an inadvertent hit in the head from Packers rookie and teammate Lukas Van Ness. He spent some time on the ground before getting back up and wobbling into the sideline.

Concussions are always tricky to deal with, so the Packers will have to hope that McDuffie will be healthy the soonest time possible, especially since Green Bay has yet to lock up a spot in the playoffs. The Packers need to beat the Vikings and win in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

McDuffie's injury also gets the Packers' linebacker corps thinner, with De'Vondre Campbell still dealing with a neck injury that made him unavailable for Week 17's showdown versus the Vikings. Kristian Welch will likely have to take on a heavier load while McDuffie and Campbell are out, at least during the rest of Minnesota outing.

Before he left the field against the Vikings, McDuffie was able to record three total tackles (one solo) to go with 0.5 sacks.

McDuffie is in the third year of his career in the NFL. He was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the 220th overall pick.