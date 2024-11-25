The Green Bay Packers dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 in Week 12 and head coach Matt LaFleur was beyond impressed. The 8-3 had impressive play everywhere, but especially from running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney. Both players made an immediate impact, that was needed in the 2024 NFC Divisional matchup. When Jacobs signed with the Packers, he described that it was for a singular reason.



“I came here because I’d seen them winning,” Jacobs said via ESPN. “I haven’t won a lot in my career, and that was a big thing for me when I was making a decision. But not only that, man, being around these guys and seeing how hungry they are, seeing how much of pros they are on a day-to-day basis and how much it means to them. It makes me want to play harder, it makes me want to give everything I have.”



When Jacobs explained why he's pouring everything into the Packers, winning is a good feeling for him. On the year, Jacobs has 944 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns. He's been a consistent threat on the ground and was able to replicate former running back Aaron Jones' production quite well. Having a three-down back like Jacobs unlocks more variety within the Packers.

Jacobs had 106 yards and three touchdowns in the game vs San Francisco. He became the first player in the past 55 regular-season games to rush for 100 yards against the 49ers. It was the longest a team had gone without allowing a 100-yard rusher since 1955.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur raved about Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney

Moving onto the defensive side, when Xavier McKinney signed with the Packers, it was one of the more under-the-radar moves in free agency. After an impressive 2023 season with the New York Giants, they didn't bring him back. Despite having three interceptions as a free safety, the production might've not been there. Fast forward to signing with Green Bay and the production has been there, and then some.



He started the first five weeks with an interception. While the ball-hawk ability has cooled down, McKinney still has a league-leading seven interceptions in only 11 games so far. In the game vs the 49ers, McKinney had an interception and two pass deflections. LaFleur was real about how valuable Jacobs and McKinney have been to the team.



“It's been as advertised,” LaFleur said. “Those guys have just been instrumental in our ability to win games.”



The Packers are in the thick of the Wild Card hunt, despite winning eight games so far. They're in one of the toughest divisions in all of football with the NFC North. The Detroit Lions are 10-1, the Minnesota Vikings are 9-2, and the Packers are right behind them. Regardless, both sides of the ball are performing well and will need everything ahead of securing a playoff spot.