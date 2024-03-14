The Green Bay Packers made a big splash in free agency, signing 24-year-old safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney inked a four-year, $68 million deal, solidifying him as a core piece of the Packers' defense for years to come.
The Packers have been aggressive in free agency thus far following a surprising playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Heading into the 2023 season, there were low expectations for Green Bay as they transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback. Love was inconsistent at the start of the season, but he finished strong, helping the Pack advance to the postseason and upset the Cowboys. An inexperienced offense also developed throughout the season, with multiple young receivers stepping up.
Green Bay has a very young roster, and McKinney adds to that. Safety was one of the team's biggest needs heading into the offseason, especially with Darnell Savage signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Packers will be changing their defensive scheme, moving to a 4-3 and a more aggressive defense. Former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley took over as the defensive coordinator, and his scheme differs drastically from Joe Barry's.
McKinney will be a seamless fit in Hafley's system. He will also be reuniting with Derrick Ansley, Green Bay's new passing game coordinator, who recruited McKinney to the University of Alabama when he was the cornerbacks coach there.
This is a splash signing for the Pack, as they look to be going all-in for the 2024 season. The NFC is wide open, and with a ton of draft capital, Green Bay has the chance to cement themselves as a Super Bowl contender.
With that said, let's grade Xavier McKinney's four-year, $68 million contract with the Packers.
Grading Packers' Xavier McKinney contract
Although this contract is expensive, it is well worth it for the Packers. McKinney is not only one of the best safeties in football, but he's only 24 years old. This deal will keep him locked up as he enters his prime.
The rising fifth-year pro was one of the best free agents and top safety available on the open market. In the 2023 season, McKinney held the highest coverage grade of any safety in the league at 91.2. This is a significant upgrade from Savage, whose coverage grade was 61.7. Since entering the league, McKinney has held the highest PFF coverage grade at free safety. His high coverage grade showcases his elite range and ball skills to disrupt passes.
McKinney finished last season campaign with 116 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. His versatility makes him even more valuable than those numbers suggest. He can play the traditional safety spot in centerfield, but can also move to the slot or play in the box.
General manager Brian Gutekunst values versatility at safety.
“I'm particular that those guys are all interchangeable,” Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine. “I think that's what we're looking for. I think that really helps your defense from A, being able to be versatile, to just be multiple and flexible so teams can't get a bead on what you're doing.”
McKinney certainly fits that mold and will be a crucial part of unlocking the potential of Hafley's defense.
The signing of McKinney adds another young elite player to the Packers' roster. Their defense has struggled under poor schemes for years, as defensive coordinators haven't been able to maximize their talent. Hafley's aggressive play-calling should help Green Bay's defense reach its full potential, especially with an elite safety like McKinney roaming centerfield.
Grade: A