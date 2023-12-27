Jaire Alexander's previous comments on his coin toss fiasco went viral after getting suspended by the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander was suspended following an incident that took place prior to the team's 33-30 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay suspended Alexander for one game after the safety walked out for the pregame coin toss despite not being named a captain. Alexander's previous comments on the coin toss fiasco went viral Wednesday after the suspension was announced.

Packers: Jaire Alexander's response

“It’s only suiting. I don’t think coach knew I was from Charlotte,” Alexander said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Alexander was then asked if he made the decision to walk onto the field on his own.

“The guys backed me up. They knew I was from here.”

Walking onto the field as a non-captain was one thing, but then he almost messed up the post-coin toss decision. Alexander said the Packers wanted to go on defense, and was later asked about what happened.

“I said I want our defense to be out there,” Alexander said. “They all looked at me like I was crazy. I mean, it's pretty simple what I said. I want the defense to be out there.”

Alexander, 26, is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. He's appeared in only six games in 2023 due to injury trouble, but Alexander has made two Pro Bowl teams during his career.

The Packers will certainly miss Alexander as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. Green Bay probably would have preferred not to suspend Alexander given their current postseason aspirations, but the organization made a necessary decision in the end.

The Packers will travel to Minnesota to battle the Vikings in Week 17.