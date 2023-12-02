Packers coach Matt LeFleur hinted at Taylor Swift attending their Sunday Night Football matchup against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers host the reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football this weekend, and a very special fan could be in attendance.

When asked whether Taylor Swift would be at the game, Packers head coach Matt LeFleur replied, “That's what I heard,” according to Eric Boynton of WBAY.

But even if LaFleur had refused to comment, the cat might already be out of the bag. An Instagram account devoted to tracking the flight paths of Swift’s private planes claims she arrived in Kansas City Friday to see Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs (8-3) are coming off a 31-17 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week in a game where they were down 14-0 early. The defending champs aren't playing their best football at the moment but have a chance to get back on track on primetime in one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports. The Chiefs and Packers met in the first-ever Super Bowl.

Green Bay (5-6) is playing their best football of the season right now after struggling early this season. The Packers have won three of their last four games. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks to put themselves back into the NFC playoff picture.

A win on Sunday night would move them into 7th in the NFC which many didn't see coming just four weeks ago. Following Sunday night, the Packers still have two more primetime games remaining.

Some good news for Green Bay – the Packers have activated safety Darnell Strange off injured reserve. He has been out with a calf injury since late October. Before the injury, he'd notched 22 solo tackles —34 total in six games for the Packers in 2023.