The Green Bay Packers mopped the floor with the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” to close out Week 16, as they recorded the first shutout of the 2024 campaign with a 34-0 win. It was the latest in a strong string of play for Green Bay, which led to head coach Matt LaFleur revealing the key to the team's success after the game.

This season has not exactly been perfect for Green Bay, as they have struggled with their fair share of injuries and are currently sitting in third place in the NFC North despite sporting a 11-4 record. However, they are heating up at the perfect time, with LaFleur claiming that his team is so good because they are getting contributions from players up and down their roster.

“We’re getting contributions from a lot of people, which is the mark of a good team,” LaFleur said at his postgame press conference on Monday night.

Matt LaFleur, Packers looking to carry momentum into postseason

While Green Bay has been hampered by injuries throughout the year, it hasn't truly affected them because of the amount of guys who have stepped up when they have found their way onto the field. Examples of that can be seen when Malik Willis filled in for Jordan Love early in the season and led the Packers to two big wins, or even last night, when Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, and Chris Brooks all scored rushing touchdowns to lead Green Bay to victory.

The Packers can't win the NFC North, but they clinched a playoff berth with this win, and they appear poised to go on a deep run in the postseason. If they can continue to get the most out of every player on their roster, they will remain incredibly dangerous, and they will look to keep up the positive momentum when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in a huge divisional clash in Week 17.