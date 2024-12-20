The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent 2024 season. Green Bay is 10-4 heading into Week 16 and is incredibly close to clinching a playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have thrived in 2024 thanks to some great coaching and the consistent play of quarterback Jordan Love. His coach recognized how good he has been playing in a recent interview.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur heaped praise on his franchise quarterback during an interview on Thursday. LaFleur had nothing but good things to say about Love during a crucial stretch of the regular season.

“This is the best ball he’s played,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “Just when I look at all the little things.”

That is big praise coming from LaFleur. However, the praise is due. Love may not be lighting up the stat sheet like he did in 2023, but he has led the Packers to multiple impressive wins this season. It is encouraging to see Love find ways to win games without gaining a ton of yards.

Love believes his ability to protect the football is one area where he has made some big improvements.

“The main thing for me is just taking care of the ball, being smart with it, going out there and finding completions and keep continuing to stack those positive plays,” Love said. “I think that's where we're at our best, when we don't put ourselves in bad positions.”

The Packers must feel great that they locked Jordan Love up with a big extension this offseason.

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16

The Packers have already proven that they are a good team. Now they need to find their way into the playoffs. After that, anything can happen.

There are a few ways that Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16.

The first way is the most obvious: get a win. If the Packers beat the Saints on Monday Night Football then they will clinch a playoff spot. This should be simple enough, as the Saints are not the same caliber of team as the Packers.

However, even if they manage to lose that game, the Packers could still clinch a playoff spot this week. All they would need is some help on Sunday.

Green Bay can lose and still clinch a playoff spot if the Falcons lose to the Giants and the Rams lose to the Jets. Alternatively, the Packers could lose and clinch with a Falcons loss and a Vikings loss against the Seahawks.

None of those secondary scenarios seem very likely, but it does show how close the Packers are to making the postseason.

They should be extra motivated to beat the Saints on Monday night.