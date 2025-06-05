The Green Bay Packers made a run to the playoffs last season, and they lost in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl. In that loss, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down with his second concussion of the season. His first one came back in November against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Doubs is getting ready for what he hopes is a healthy 2025 season, and he is looking good at OTAs.

Romeo Doubs has been in the NFL for three seasons now, and he has spent his entire career with the Packers. The fourth round pick from Nevada has had three productive seasons in Green Bay, and it sounds like he is trending toward a big year in 2025.

“He looks great out there,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday, according to an article from ESPN. “I don't know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there. But he does, he does a great job.”

Doubs has been a man on a mission this offseason. It sounds like the Packers have seen a strong sense of determination with him so far.

“He's come in, and he's just worked,” Matt LaFleur added. “And obviously he's played a lot of snaps for us and has had a lot of production. So I'm excited about where he's at.”

Going down with two concussions last year is obviously a concern for Doubs, and that can have a big impact on a player. Fortunately, he is doing better and is hoping to stay healthy next season.

Article Continues Below

“It was a long process,” Doubs said of his recovery. “Obviously it's very unfortunate to go out of a game with a concussion. I made sure I took care of myself this offseason. I just look forward to my process and progress throughout the course of this year.”

In terms of goals for next season, Doubs just wants to make sure that he is doing whatever the Packers need him to do to help the team win. That will include more of a leadership role with some younger receivers.

“My goal going into this year is to be a winner,” Doubs said. “Obviously to be a player within this offense and ultimately to help out two [new] receivers that are here learning the system.”

Last season was a tumultous one for Romeo Doubs as it was filled with injuries and a suspension. However, it seems like he has the right mindset right now, and that could go a long way.