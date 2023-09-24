The Green Bay Packers home opener against the New Orleans Saints was proceeding in nightmarish fashion for the first three quarters. Jordan Love was struggling his first start at Lambeau Field, and the Packers were down by a 17-0 margin. Head coach Matt LaFleur was trying to figure out some kind of solution, but it looked nearly hopeless.

Matt LaFleur with Larry McCarren on Packers Radio Network: "I feel like I'm in a dream right now." He's getting emotional right now talking about the comeback. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, once the clock ticked off the final seconds of the third quarter, everything changed in Green Bay's favor. Suddenly, Love came to life and started making plays, and the Packers suddenly found their game. While they undoubtedly got some help when Saints quarterback Derek Carr was forced out of the game due to a shoulder injury, the Packers mounted a near-miraculous comeback and registered an 18-17 triumph.

LaFleur appeared to be overwhelmed by his team's ability to rescue victory from the jaws of almost certain defeat. “I feel like I'm in a dream right now,” LaFleur said.

The Packers scored 18 points in the game's final 11 minutes to gain the lead. After Anders Carlson got the Packers on the board with a 38-yard field goal, Love scored the home team's first touchdown on a 1-yard TD run with 6:58 remaining. However, instead of kicking the extra point to get the Packers within 7 points, Love delivered a successful 2-point conversion.

That decision paid off when Love hit Romeo Doubs with an 8-yard TD pass and Carlson hit the go-ahead extra point.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr after he got injured, and he drove the Saints down the field for the potential game-winning field goal, but Blake Grupe’s 46-yard field-goal attempt was wide right.