Imagine starting your first game at Lambeau Field as quarterback. You are replacing a certified franchise legend. The team is coming off a loss. And now, the game is almost wrapped up for the other team after three quarters. If you are Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, you're gotta be feeling the pressure, right?

Not according to Love himself.

“Nobody flinched” the QB remarked after a thrilling comeback to lead the Packers to a 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Packer Central's Bill Huber. The Pack needed all the poise the team could muster.

The Saints held a 17-0 lead at halftime, with little sign of life from the Packers. Love had completed just seven passes for 74 yards to that point, and Love's first career home start seemed like it was destined to be an L.

But things first turned in the third quarter. That's when Saints QB Derek Carr was forced from the game due to a shoulder injury. Even still, the game remained 17-0 as play began in the fourth quarter.

Then Love got to work. The fourth-year signal caller led three consecutive scoring drives. He scored on a run from one yard out himself, and then hit Romeo Doubs from eight yards out to tie the game with just under three minutes remaining. One extra point later, and the Packers had a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Love admitted the team did itself no favors with its play through three quarters. But that same group of players displaye the mental strength to launch a frantic comeback and close out the game.

“We hurt ourselves more than we helped ourselves.” the heir to Aaron Rodgers' throne said post-game. “Just to stay poised and stay confident, it’s not easy. It’s a total team effort.”

Leading a come-from-behind win is sure to do wonders for Love's confidence. On Sunday, he illustrated just why the brain trust in Green Bay was comfortable entrusting the offense to him.