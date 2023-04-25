Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It’s done. After months of anxiously waiting for the news to drop, it’s (nearly) official: Aaron Rodgers will be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. Both parties have now agreed to a deal that sends the former MVP to New York, as per his wishes. The deal will presumably be completed before or during the NFL draft. With this news in mind, how does the NFC North feel about this? Well, they’re pretty dang happy, per Jeremy Fowler’s report.

“Despite Aaron Rodgers’ down 2022 statistically, many in the NFC North are rejoicing that he’s gone (from Packers). Got that sense strongly at the combine and owners meetings. He was still feared by rivals.”

As Fowler mentioned, Rodgers had a down year even by regular QB standards. The ex-Packers QB threw for less than 4000 yards last season, with a sub-40 QB Rating and 12 interceptions (most since 2008). Still, there were a lot of factors going against Rodgers’ way. His top wide receiver, Davante Adams, left in free agency, as well as another stud in Marquez Valdez-Scantling. His new receivers also had a tough time learning the system.

The Jets are hoping that Aaron Rodgers’ last season with the Packers was merely a blip in the radar. After going 7-10 with Zach Wilson under center, the front office is hoping that they are one QB away from title contention. If Rodgers plays up to his usual standards (or at least not as bad as his 2022 season), New York figures to be a serious playoff contender. Rodgers’ age is also an issue: the star QB is already 39 years old.

As for the Packers, the Aaron Rodgers trade marks the start of the Jordan Love era. Love’s selection in 2020 was slammed by fans, but it always had a clear motive: for the young QB to replace Rodgers. Now, it’s time to see if Green Bay’s decision to let Love cook in the proverbial oven will pay off. Rodgers’ departure also coincides with the Bears and the Lions sneakily getting better in 2023. Can Love keep up with the building firepower in the NFC North, or will he crumble under the pressure?