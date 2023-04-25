Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like the Chicago Bears are happy that Aaron Rodgers is now out of the NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers officially traded Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday, putting an end to his nearly two decades of dominance in Wisconsin. Green Bay sent Rodgers and the no. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to New York to get the deal done. They also added a fifth-round pick (no. 170 overall) in the trade. In return, the Big Apple franchise gave up a plethora of picks, including the no. 13, 42 and 207 overall picks in this year’s draft.

The Jets also handed the Packers a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers ends up playing 65 percent of plays this 2023 season.

As the whole Jets fanbase celebrated the trade, the Bears faithful joined them as well. The Chicago franchise was even among the first to react to the deal, taking it to Twitter to share a GIF of a bear waving goodbye.

While the Bears’ Twitter didn’t mention any name, it’s clear who the message is for:

No one can blame the Bears for being this ecstatic to see Aaron Rodgers leave the NFC North division and the NFC conference, though. As plenty of NFL fans know, the four-time MVP has given Chicago plenty of heartbreaks over the last two decades.

Rodgers is 24-5 against the Bears throughout his career. In those 29 games, he has compiled 6,965 yards and 64 touchdowns. The veteran QB just loved punishing Chicago.

Now, Chicago won’t have to face him multiple times in a season. That’s definitely worthy of celebration, at least for the Windy City faithful.