The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles played a spectacularly fascinating and entertaining game on Sunday Night Football with the Eagles winning 40-33.. The game has had just about everything you can imagine. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put forth a record-setting performance. Aaron Rodgers threw two early interceptions, but also a couple scores. Both kickers missed extra points, leaving the game tied at 20 at one point.

The Packers battle with the Eagles was billed as a battle between Rodgers and Hurts. But the game took a turn as Rodgers left with a rib injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. Love immediately caught fire and got the Packers back into the game. It’s been a nutty game that has left fans on twitter exasperated.

Hurts’ performance was particularly impressive. He became the first player in NFL history with over 125 passing and rushing yards in the first half of a game.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history to have 125+ passing yards and 125+ rushing yards in a half, per the NBC broadcast. pic.twitter.com/4590126OMC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2022

and yall tried writing him off early — grant (@gchurchilli) November 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts you’ve arrived sir!! That’s big time QBing you’ve been arrived but it felt like the right thing to say after that throw — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 28, 2022

Rodgers did not have to throw much before leaving injured. Both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon having very productive games. Jones finished with 99 total yards and a receiving touchdown. Meanwhile, Dillon had 88 yards himself. But one of the big storylines coming out of this game was Love.

After the Packers QB went to the locker room, Jordan Love came off the bench and nearly led a comeback. His inspiring performance left people in awe.

Packers are not mathematically eliminated but this is the perfect opportunity to play Jordan Love the rest of the way. Your soon-to-be 39-year-old QB has two bad injuries.

Your 2019 first-round pick just led two terrific drives. 12 will fight it but it's time. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 28, 2022

Aaron Rodgers after Jordan Love threw a TD pass pic.twitter.com/elOtYraznJ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 28, 2022

Jordan love to Matt LaFleur after throwing a touchdown his first drive vs the eagles : pic.twitter.com/IrGOnBDDUO — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 28, 2022

Love finished 6-for-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass to Christian Watson. But it was not enough to pull out the comeback. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention. Whether or not Rodgers is healthy, the Packers might take another look at what Love can do.