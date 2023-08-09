The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals squared off for a joint practice Wednesday ahead of their NFL preseason opener against each other on Friday. And as often happens in these situations, things got heated, tempers flared, and fans got to witness some serious NFL training camp fights involving players like Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and Packers wider receiver Romeo Doubs and linemen Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan.

During an intense Packers-Bengals practice session Wednesday, The Athletic Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman reported “Multiple swings thrown. I saw Elgton Jenkins in there. Runyan and Doubs were on the ground. Didn’t see Bengals in the mix but the skirmish lasted a while.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Silverstein added more details, writing “First fight of the #Packers-#Bengals practice. LG Elgton Jenkins dropped a Bengals LB (Germaine Pratt I think) on his butt on a screen. The LB sat down shaking his head for a bit, then got up, approached Jenkins, and took a swing at him. Jenkins lunged at him and it was on.”

Several social media users captured the teams coming together, although not the start of the scuffle.

A little fight broke out at the Packers Bengals practice. pic.twitter.com/ksITiX7uyQ — Joe Morgan (@gxv2wd6z4w) August 9, 2023

Whether Pratt was the instigator or not, that fight — the second of the day for Elgton Jenkins — led to the Packers lineman leaving practice early.

All this is pretty much par for the course during the dog days of NFL training camp, and the two teams will have a much more civil meeting on the real NFL field when they kick off their respective preseasons at Paul Brown Stadium at 7 pm ET on Friday.