Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love wants the world to know that his team is improving on defense. Love is teasing fans that they are in for a show when they watch the team's defensive unit this season. The quarterback made the comments during an interview with NFL Network.

“The defense right now looks phenomenal,” Love said. “They are flying around out there, they are making a lot of plays.” Love credits the defense for their hard work this offseason during OTAs.

Green Bay's defense somewhat overachieved in 2023, helping the team reach a playoff berth in the NFC. The secondary in particular was banged up, and at times Green Bay had to start two rookies at safety and cornerback positions. Despite the inexperience, the Packers played with heart defensively until they couldn't go any longer. The team ended up losing in the NFC Playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Packers have big expectations in 2024

Green Bay hopes to build on their 2023 success this coming season. The team has made great effort in bulking up the defense, through free agency and the NFL Draft. The team picked up a few linebackers in the draft's first three rounds, as well as a safety. Overall, the Packers drafted six defensive players in the 2024 event.

One of the defensive rookies likely to see time right away is linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cooper was selected in the second round. Playing at Texas A&M, the linebacker finished the 2023 season with 84 total tackles. He's an outstanding pass rusher, finishing last season with eight sacks.

The team's first round pick, however, was an offensive lineman. The Packers drafted tackle Jordan Morgan from Arizona, with the 25th overall pick. The addition is clearly to help protect Love. The Packers and their fans are hoping the dual-threat quarterback will pick up even more wins in the 2024 campaign. Love signed a massive contract extension with the team, so there is a lot riding on his success. It also helps the young Packers defense, if they don't have to spend a great deal of time on the field.

It won't be easy for Green Bay. The Packers have to work in a tough NFC North, with the Detroit Lions looking to return to the NFC Championship. The Chicago Bears have rookie Caleb Williams leading the charge, and the Minnesota Vikings added Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy to the offense. Both of those players are working to earn the starting job in Minnesota. It will certainly be an interesting race for the NFC North title.

Packers fans are clearly looking forward to seeing how well their defense can do with some more experience under their belt.