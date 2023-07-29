Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from two games during his rookie season, the first time due to an altercation with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in Week 8 (while the practice squad player was out of uniform), and the second time against the Detroit Lions in 2018. His second ejection, in which he pushed a medical trainer rather than a player, led to him being the first player since 2000 to be kicked out of multiple games in a season.

There can be no doubt that the rigors of playing linebacker, the tenacity that goes into playing defense, or the burst of adrenaline one gets from competition are all obstacles in someone keeping their cool. Nonetheless, in a game where every inch and snap counts, Walker must stay on the field for the Packers to have their best chance at winning.

To that end, Walker plans to meditate during the 2023 season, a suggestion from Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who Green Bay selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Just talk to myself,” Walker says of his plan to meditate throughout the 2023 season. “Because I know once I get between the white lines, I'm really, really emotional. I just get real, real hyped and real, real intense. I've just got to talk to myself. I think that's the best thing.”

The 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Walker is already one of the best players on the team — not just the defense — after leading the team in tackles (121) and forced fumbles (3) as a rookie. If he can develop a thicker skin and not let opponents get under it, he could be even better.