Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has a solid rookie campaign after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was ejected twice for after the play issues, and Packers linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti says that improving in that aspect is a focal point this offseason.

“He and I spent a lot of time on that subject,” Kirk Olivadotti said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “The biggest thing is that I know and I trust Quay, that he and I’ve talked through that and had our conversations and kind of have a plan in place for a lot of different things… He’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those.”

Walker got ejected of a Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills after pushing a Bills practice squad player on the sideline after a play. He was also ejected during the team’s Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions after shoving a medical pro who was attending to an injured player. The Packers lost that game against the Lions, which eliminated them from the playoffs in the last week of the season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Olivadotti explained what he has been emphasizing for Walker.

“He and I spent a lot of time on that subject,” Olivadotti said, via Patra. “The biggest thing is that I know and I trust Quar, that he and I’ve talked through that and had our conversations and kind of have a plan in place for a lot of different things… He’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those.”

The Packers look to contend with Jordan Love taking over at quarterback, and Walker eliminating the after the whistle issues.