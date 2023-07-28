Unlike the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have made it through the first few days of training camp without their star cornerback suffering an injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur quelled any injury concerns there might be regarding Jaire Alexander. LaFleur said there is no worry over Jaire Alexander, who was slow to get up after a play in training camp on Thursday, according to ESPN' Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur said he saw Alexander back-peddling after practice, an indication that the Packers' star was fine. Alexander has been one of the top performers for Green Bay at the start of training camp. The 26-year-old didn't allow a single completion during the first two days of practice. Alexander had a few pass breakups and a tackle at the goal line.

An injury forced Alexander to miss most of the 2021 season. The defensive back was limited to only four games because of a shoulder injury. The 2021 season was sandwiched in between a pair of All-Pro Second-Team selections for the veteran.

Alexander had a career-high five interceptions in 2022. He added 14 passes defensed and four tackles for a loss.

Alexander and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey are in the conversation to be recognized as the best player at their position in the NFL. Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus that is expected to cost him the start of the 2023 season, at the very least.

The Packers have received a few positive injury updates at the start of training camp. Linebacker Rashan Gary and cornerback Eric Stokes are on the PUP list, but Green Bay is optimistic that both players could be ready to practice soon. Gary and Stokes are recovering from injuries that cut their 2022 campaign short.