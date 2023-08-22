Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary has already proven to be one of the league's best young defensive players, and now he's out to prove he's an extremely quick healer from injury as well. Gary, who suffered a torn ACL injury in his right knee in November of last year, is ready to return to 11-on-11 practice before the season begins, as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur said the plan is for Rashan Gary to ramp it up this week and do team (11 on 11) for the first time. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 22, 2023

Returning to full 11-on-11 drills in practice is a big milestone for Rashan Gary, who is only a little more than 9 months removed from an ACL injury suffered against the Detroit Lions. Gary had been on an impressive streak to start his fourth season, and was on pace for 12 sacks before the knee injury cost him the rest of his season.

Gary, 25, was recently removed from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, which was a good indicator that he would be available for the Packers sometime early on in the season. But as Packers fans are all too familiar with, ACL and knee injury recovery timelines aren't always the same, and progress isn't always linear. The fact that Gary is cleared and returning to practice soon is a big boost to a Packers defense that may not have to wait as long as originally anticipated to get their star edge rusher back on the field.

Gary was ranked 15th out of 119 edge rushers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The former Michigan star and 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has blossomed into a big difference-maker for a Packers defensive unit that has the potential to be one of the best in the league. With Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers may have to lean on the strength of the defense early in the season while Love gets settled in.

While his Week 1 availability is still unknown, it's a great sign for the Packers that Rashan Gary is planning to be back on the practice field in 11-on-11 practices this week before the 2023 NFL season begins.