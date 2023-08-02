The Green Bay Packers are reuniting with USFL center Cole Schneider, who will join the team's 90-man roster for training camp after signing with the Packers Wednesday. Schneider previously went undrafted in 2022 out of University of Central Florida, UCF, before the Packers claimed him last year. However, he was let go during the first round of cuts in 2022.

Schneider then went and joined the USFL, where he played for the Birmingham Stallions and was part of the Stallions' championship winning team. Schneider helped block for Stallions quarterback Alex McGough, who went on to win the 2023 USFL MVP. McGough previously worked out for the Packers in July, and signed with the team as a backup to Jordan Love.

The signing for the Packers comes amidst a need for offensive line depth, particularly at the center position. “The Packers clearly see a need for more depth at center. The team claimed James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Monday,” per Zach Kruse of USA Today Network.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Schneider still has a tough road ahead to earn a regular season roster spot, but his USFL experience and ties to McGough will likely help.

McGough and Schneider are just two of several football players whose season in the USFL earned them roster spots in 2023. In fact, they are just two of the nine Stallions players alone who earned places at NFL training camps this summer. Some notable former teammates of theirs who also are looking at a shot on the final 53-man roster include wide receiver Deon Cain, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Jace Sternberger, who signed with the Buffalo Bills.