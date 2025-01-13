The Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-10 to end their season on Wild Card Weekend. It was a disappointing performance on offense and special with four turnovers and a missed field goal. Philly now moves on to face the winner of Monday night's game in the Divisional Round. Former Jets coach Robert Saleh was with the Packers' coaching staff again on Sunday. He spent his day in the press box where he was heckled by a Philly fan, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We've lost contain here in the press box,” Schneidman posted on social media. “Drunk woman who's an Eagles fan right in front of the window is heckling Robert Saleh and other bald folks in our row and calling them ‘bald motherf***ers.' [ESPN's] Rob Demovsky just banged back on the glass and told her to “sit the f*** down.”

Saleh has been spotted at Packers' practices since he was fired from the Jets after Week 5. He worked with Matt LaFleur in San Francisco and hired his brother Mike to be the Jets offensive coordinator at one point. While Green Bay lost, their defense performed well in the game. Maybe that gives Saleh a better chance at one of the jobs he is interviewing for this offseason.

Could the Packers keep Robert Saleh around?

Despite his rough run as the Jets head coach, Saleh is interviewing for at least one head coaching role. The Jaguars have requested an interview with him but there is no word on whether it has happened yet. But the Packers could keep Saleh as a defensive assistant, especially if Jeff Hafley gets a look this offseason.

So much of the coaching carousel happens before Wild Card Weekend that it feels too late to add another candidate. But Hafley got a lot out of this defense in his first year in the NFL. While he has not been rumored to get a head coaching role, the Packers should prepare to lose him eventually.

But the most likely situation has Robert Saleh going elsewhere as the defensive coordinator. The San Francisco 49ers fired their defensive coordinator Nick Sorenstam after just one season. They could complete the circle by bringing Saleh back to the last role before he left for the Jets.

Another interesting defensive coordinator opening is the Indianapolis Colts. Gus Bradley had a rough season there and was let go. If Saleh goes there, they could be in AFC South contention next year.