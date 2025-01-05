The Green Bay Packers' inability to beat the class of the NFC has caught up to them, as they currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. If they stay there through Sunday, a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles awaits them next weekend. The streaking Los Angeles Rams are a threat in their own right, but the No. 6 slot is the more favorable option on paper. Securing it will be tougher if the offense is shorthanded.

Third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs popped up on the injury report on Saturday. He is questionable for the Packers' game against the Chicago Bears due to illness, per the team. Christian Watson's status is also up in the air, potentially leaving quarterback Jordan Love with a limited number of pass-catchers.

Despite losing two games each to the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, and also dropping the season opener to the Eagles, Green Bay has proven itself to be dangerous. It has the playmakers to disrupt the playoff proceedings, just like it did last year versus the Dallas Cowboys. Still, most fans would probably feel better about a showdown in SoFi Stadium rather than a trip to Philly.

How Packers can jump up in playoff picture

A win over the Bears and a Washington Commanders loss (at Cowboys), will earn the Packers the No. 6 seed. The first part of that objective should be manageable, considering Green Bay has beaten Chicago in 11 straight matchups, but it could be a bit tricky without Doubs.

The former Nevada Wolf Pack star has had a turbulent season, incurring a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team in October. Doubs atoned for his actions, however, and re-established himself as a viable receiver for Love. He has 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, averaging a career-high 13.1 yards per catch. Since there is no clear No. 1 in the Packers' WR room, it is important for the offense to have a full contingent of weapons at its disposal.

Cheeseheads will have to check in on Sunday to see how Romeo Doubs is feeling. Opening kickoff commences at 1 p.m. ET in Lambeau Field.