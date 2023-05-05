Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Aaron Rodgers now on the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers are turning to Jordan Love as their new starting quarterback. However, the Packers will need a new backup in Love’s place. After Green Bay took him in the 2023 NFL Draft, Clifford is ready to fill that role.

The Packers drafted Sean Clifford in the fifth round with the No. 149 overall pick. Clifford called it an opportunity to play for the Packers and said he is looking to make the most of it now that he’s in Green Bay, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

“For all of us, just being able to really come in and show the staff and the front office and the NFL what we did in college and how we’re going to get better in the NFL,” Clifford said of what his opportunity means. “I don’t look at it as pressure.”

“I’m trying to focus on what I can do now and how I can help others,” Clifford continued. “I really don’t look at it as I’m trying to win this, win that. I’m just trying to get better every day.

Sean Clifford spent five years at Penn State appearing in 51 games. He set the school’s QB wins record (32) while throwing for 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns.

Now in Green Bay, Clifford will battle Danny Etling for the right to backup Jordan Love. Drafted in 2018, Etling has yet to attempt a pass at the NFL level. He did however win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Clifford will hope his draft stock gives him the upper hand against Etling. Regardless, Clifford is ready to take the Packers by storm and prove why he belongs in Green Bay.