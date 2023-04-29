Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

For just the third time in the last 10 years, the Green Bay Packers drafted a quarterback.

The Packers used the No. 149 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Sean Clifford. The former Penn State quarterback became the 11th passer to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cameras were rolling when Clifford found out that the Packers picked him in the fifth round, and he could not hold back tears when it hit him that he will take his talents to Green Bay.

Clifford sure is looking forward to meeting Green Bay’s coaching staff.

Clifford featured for the Nittany Lions in the last five seasons, where he logged 10,661 passing yards and 86 touchdown passes. He is coming off of a formidable 2022 season, as he tallied 24 passing touchdowns and guided Penn State to a 2023 Rose Bowl win against Utah. He also led Penn State to much-needed wins over the likes of Michigan State and Auburn in the campaign.

Clifford scheduled top-30 visits with multiple teams ahead of the draft, including the Packers. Now, he is set to call Green Bay home.

Clifford will join a Packers quarterbacks group that includes Jordan Love and Danny Etling. Love is expected to be handed the keys to Green Bay’s offense for the 2023 campaign after the team traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.