A security guard attempted to stop Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur from running to the locker room vs. the Lions

Did a security guard try to stop Matt LaFleur from running into the locker room at halftime on Thursday? During the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game, a security guard seemingly attempted to stop LaFleur while he was running to the locker room, video via FOX Sports: NFL.

Matt LaFleur was stopped by a security guard on his way to the locker room 👀 pic.twitter.com/3AG8lG0GBH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2023

The broadcaster for the Packers-Lions game addressed the situation after halftime.

“As he (LaFleur) tries to leave the field at halftime, getting stopped by a security guard initially,” the broadcaster said. “And he had plenty to say. Talking to him… he said, ‘that's never happened to me ever in my coaching career. I was fully committed and I wasn't gong to be stopped.'”

It will be interesting to see what else LaFleur has to say about getting stopped by the security guard after the game.

Packers leading Lions

As for the game itself, Jordan Love and the Packers started strong. Green Bay jumped out to an early lead and they have not looked back as of this story's publication, as the Packers currently hold a 29-14 lead over Detroit.

Green Bay entered the contest sporting an underwhelming 4-6 record. Detroit, meanwhile, held an 8-2 record. The Lions were heavy favorites at home against the Packers, but an upset appears to be on the verge of coming to fruition.

That said, the Lions cannot be counted out. Detroit has enjoyed a superb 2023 season up to this point and they will not give up. Perhaps the Packers will be able to hold on and earn a much-needed victory though.