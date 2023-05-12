It was a tumultuous offseason for Green Bay Packers fans; cathartic for some, heart-breaking for others, but emotional for all Wisconsinites.

Regardless of your opinion on Aaron Rodgers, he is no longer on the team after joining the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade. Jordan Love is the Packers’ quarterback, and he will be given the 2023 season to prove himself.

Love does not have the receiving weapons that Aaron Rodgers enjoyed, but he inherits a strong running game and a solid defense, both a luxury for a new starting quarterback.

And after the NFL schedule release on Thursday, we know who Love will have to face this year. Let’s predict how the Packers will finish in the first season of the post-Rodgers era.

Green Bay Packers game-by-game predictions

Week 1 at Chicago Bears

The Packers begin the Jordan Love era against a divisional rival in what should be a wide-open NFC North. The Bears made significant improvements to a defense that allowed the most points in the NFL last year, but the Packers’ stability on that side of the ball helps them squeak out an opening-day victory. WIN

Week 2 at Atlanta Falcons

In Week 2, Green Bay goes on the road to face another team that struggled a year ago. The young Falcons lost eight one-score games in 2022, leading them to make numerous veteran additions through free agency. Even with these improvements, the Packers eke out a road win for a surprising start to their season. WIN

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Jordan Love faces his most challenging defensive unit yet as the Packers welcome the New Orleans Saints to town. Quarterback play is the key here as the Saints’ Derek Carr, despite limited weapons around him, guides the visitors to victory. LOSS

Week 4 vs Detroit Lions

This is a grudge match, as the Lions came to Lambeau in Week 17 last year to defeat the Packers and keep their divisional rivals out of the playoffs. Detroit continues its ascent under Jared Goff, while Green Bay struggles behind Jordan Love. LOSS

Week 5 at Las Vegas Raiders

Like the Packers, the Raiders also got rid of their star quarterback in the offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo is a solid replacement for Derek Carr and has a decent core of playmakers around him, but the Raiders’ defense just has too many holes. Green Bay squeaks this one out on Monday Night Football. WIN

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 at Denver Broncos

Amid overwhelming hype, Russell Wilson produced the worst season of his career last year. That won’t happen two years in a row. The Broncos fortified their weak offensive line, and despite question marks surrounding its skill players, Denver should defeat Green Bay here. LOSS

Week 8 vs Minnesota Vikings

The Packers enter Week 8 of the season having faced just one team that posted a winning record in 2022. With this game, Green Bay officially enters the meat of the schedule, embarking on a run where they face six teams with winning records over the next seven weeks. Even with a weaker defense this year, the Vikings are still the favorites here. LOSS

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams

With Matthew Stafford out injured for much of the year, the Rams finished dead last in total offense in 2022. The veteran quarterback is back for 2023, leading a team that has done little to improve through free agency. The Packers return to the win column in Jordan Love’s best game yet. WIN

Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the Packers this year, the Steelers were a franchise in transition in 2022. Mike Tomlin managed to guide a team with a rookie quarterback, a weak offensive line, and a thin defense to a 9-8 record — coming within a hair of making the playoffs. This game will be close, but very few teams come away with a victory at Heinz Field once the weather gets cold. LOSS

Week 11 vs Los Angeles Chargers

How will the Chargers respond to the humiliation of blowing a 27-point halftime lead against the Jaguars in the playoffs? Justin Herbert is under significant pressure to perform this year. Fortunately, he has a healthy Keenan Allen and Mike Williams plus a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. The Chargers put on a show at Lambeau, raising questions about Jordan Love’s starting role. LOSS

Week 12 vs Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving games in Detroit between the Lions and the Packers have a history of unexpected upsets, usually favoring the hosts. The Packers play spoiler in this matchup as Jordan Love bounces back from a couple of poor performances. WIN

Week 13 vs Kansas City Chiefs

After a big divisional win, the Packers have the misfortune of hosting the best team in football. Astute Packers fans will remember that Love made his first career start against the Chiefs back in 2021, a slog of a game in which both Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers were out. Don’t expect a miracle in this Sunday night rematch. LOSS

Week 14 at New York Giants

Even after a strong season in which Daniel Jones recorded his first playoff victory, the Giants remain a tough team to predict in a competitive NFC East. New York could be in the thick of the divisional race or already out of playoff contention at this point. The latter seems more likely. WIN

Week 15 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This anemic Tampa Bay offense finally got rid of the player holding them back: Tom Brady. In comes Baker Mayfield, who, along with much-improved offensive and defensive lines, provides a tough test for this Packers team. A low-scoring contest ends in favor of the visitors. LOSS

Week 16 vs Carolina Panthers

The Panthers traded up to draft Alabama quarter Bryce Young number one overall and spent major money in free agency, leading many to believe an improvement from Carolina’s 7-10 record is in order. Las Vegas oddsmakers are not quite so convinced, setting the over/under at 7.5 wins. Green Bay pulls one out against a fading Panthers team. WIN

Week 17 vs Minnesota Vikings

The Packers finish the season with two divisional games, and while they most likely will not be competing for a playoff spot, they have an excellent chance to play spoiler. The Packers push the Vikes but fall short in the end. LOSS

Week 18 vs Chicago Bears

The Bears, hungry to end the season on a strong note, avenge their opening-day defeat to split the season series with their I-94 rivals. LOSS

Final Record: 7-10