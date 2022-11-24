Published November 24, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.

Via Ryan Wood:

“Matt LaFleur says there was never any consideration of resting Aaron Rodgers’ broken throwing thumb for a week, saying Rodgers is one of the toughest players he’s ever been around: “He’s played through a lot worse. He’s old-school tough.”

Rodgers also stated he’s played through worst injuries before and refused to blame his sub-par campaign on the ailment:

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneiderman, noting that his 2018 knee injury was more prohibitive when it came to throwing the ball. “So, you know, definitely a challenge. But the days off help. Feeling better this week.”

Rodgers is on track for the least passing yards in his Packers career since becoming the full-time QB1. Green Bay sits at 4-7 and is in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs unless they turn things around. One could only imagine playing through a broken thumb is extremely painful for Aaron Rodgers, but he isn’t letting it affect his ability to help this team grab some wins and get back on track.

No matter his struggles in 22′, you can’t call Rodgers soft. That’s for sure.